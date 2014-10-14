Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Iván Tejero
@ywan
Download free
Published on
October 14, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Buddhism
3 photos
· Curated by Nasir Bahrudin
buddhism
man
monk
People, angles
62 photos
· Curated by Tosa Puvapiromquan
People Images & Pictures
Sports Images
human
Synchro
29 photos
· Curated by Michael Chichi
synchro
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
Yoga Images & Pictures
monk
meditate
buddhist
buddhism
Religion Images
Portrait
elderly
male
man
asian
peace
meditation
spiritual
group
prayer beads
vegetarian
PNG images