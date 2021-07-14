Go to Dewang Gupta's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white clouds and blue sky
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

FESTIVE
74 photos · Curated by Katie Schwendi
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Urbanismo
2,592 photos · Curated by Alexandre Arackawa
urbanismo
building
HD City Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking