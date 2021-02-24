Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
eunhee kim
@kimoooni
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
江ノ島小屋, 藤沢市, 日本
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Canon, EOS 650D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tokyo Endshima shrine
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
江ノ島小屋
藤沢市
日本
tokyo
oriantal
japan
shrine
enoshima
tokyo endshima
roof
outdoors
porch
patio
building
architecture
Free pictures
Related collections
blooming life
128 photos
· Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
TRAVEL
89 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Travel Images
building
architecture
Travel
291 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Travel Images
building
architecture