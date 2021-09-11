Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rhys Evans
@rhys_evans
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sanur, Sanur, Indonesia
Published
on
September 12, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Banyan Villa - Sanur, Bali
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sanur
indonesia
banyan
drone
building
hotel
resort
human
People Images & Pictures
House Images
housing
hot tub
jacuzzi
tub
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #25: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
House Images
Geometry
118 photos · Curated by Samantha Morello
geometry
architecture
building
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos · Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers