Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
ALVENSIA ANGELA
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Venice, Italy
Published
on
December 15, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Multi-tasking, but still in a cool way.
Related tags
venice
Italy Pictures & Images
sunglasses
man
Cool Images & Photos
Summer Images & Pictures
water transportation
standing
multitasking
phone calling
gondola
occupation
work
working
busy
work hard
accessories
accessory
People Images & Pictures
human
Backgrounds
Related collections
Just Married
146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
married
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
Office
55 photos
· Curated by Christine Connors
office
desk
work
Floral Envy
452 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
petal