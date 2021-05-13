Go to Claudio Schwarz's profile
Available for hire
Download free
people walking on pedestrian lane during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

zürich
zurich
road
tarmac
asphalt
People Images & Pictures
human
Car Images & Pictures
transportation
vehicle
automobile
pedestrian
zebra crossing
traffic light
Light Backgrounds
metropolis
HD City Wallpapers
urban
building
town
Free stock photos

Related collections

City and Buildings
174 photos · Curated by Marcus Ganahl
HD City Wallpapers
building
austria
20210513: 3 years celly
99 photos · Curated by Claudio Schwarz
venice
venedig
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking