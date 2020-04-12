Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Leo Foureaux
@leofoureaux
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Am Botanischen Garten, Cologne, Germany
Published
on
April 12, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tropical foliage among trees with soft light coming through
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
am botanischen garten
cologne
germany
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
ground
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoors
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
land
Nature Images
dirt road
road
gravel
grove
wilderness
abies
fir
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Portraits
680 photos · Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures
The Winter Issue
65 photos · Curated by Rucksack Magazine
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Textures
31 photos · Curated by Robert Bye
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers