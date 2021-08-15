Go to Elise Coates's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white concrete building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Copper Mine in Michigan

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

mine
infrastructure
power supplies
HD Sky Wallpapers
old
power supply
abandoned
copper mine
upper peninsula of michigan
building
tower
architecture
spire
steeple
Nature Images
outdoors
cable
housing
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Portrait Orientation
2,395 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking