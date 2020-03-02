Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sepp Rutz
@rutzsepp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Engadin, Switzerland
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tent on Frozen Lake at Night, clear Ice Schwarzeis
Related tags
engadin
switzerland
ice
tent
lake
clear
schweiz
Light Backgrounds
frozen
night
camping
tent
mountain tent
leisure activities
outdoors
Nature Images
building
Free pictures
Related collections
Holiday Mood
444 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
Silhouette Mystery
270 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Savannah animals
26 photos
· Curated by Charles Lalonde
savannah
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife