Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergey Chuprin
@creati8e
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Altai, Россия
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
altai
россия
Desert Images
mountains and sky
Mountain Images & Pictures
mars
clouds sky
desert landscape
desert road
altai krai
Nature Images
outdoors
plateau
HD Scenery Wallpapers
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
ground
wilderness
land
Backgrounds
Related collections
Botanicals
421 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Hammer It Home (Houses)
82 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
home
House Images
outdoor
Mountains
9 photos
· Curated by Konrad Parasiński
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers