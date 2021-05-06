Go to Paul Okrema's profile
@okrema
Download free
brown and black vintage radio
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Казань, Казань, Россия
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Kommunalka bar in Kazan. Radio on shelf and pictures.

Related collections

retro
22 photos · Curated by Lia Magalhães
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Machine
24 photos · Curated by Emily Brosten
machine
HD Grey Wallpapers
wristwatch
Nocturnal Takeover
25 photos · Curated by rory bennett
Vintage Backgrounds
electronic
radio
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking