Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gursimrat Ganda
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 9, 2019
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
crowd
stage.artist
spotlight
music event
singer
punjabi singer
sukhpal channi
HD Live Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
lighting
performer
HD Purple Wallpapers
leisure activities
karaoke
finger
duet
Public domain images
Related collections
Radio Bahrain
33 photos
· Curated by Tom Denoon
radio
human
Music Images & Pictures
Start The Party
4 photos
· Curated by yasmine nuranisa
Party Backgrounds
human
club
Gather Talent
88 photos
· Curated by Logan Lebouef
human
musical instrument
Musician Pictures