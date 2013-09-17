ExploreHD WallpapersEventEaster

HD Easter Wallpapers

Choose from a curated selection of Easter wallpapers for your mobile and desktop screens. Always free on Unsplash.
HD App Wallpapers
HD Cool Wallpapers
HD Cute Wallpapers
HD iPhone Wallpapers
Easter Images

Download Free Easter Wallpapers

white eggs in brown woven basket
sun rays inside cave
white, purple, and yellow stones
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
white eggs in brown woven basket
white, purple, and yellow stones
sun rays inside cave
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Євгенія Височина's profile
white eggs in brown woven basket
Easter Images
egg
Food Images & Pictures
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
white, purple, and yellow stones
Easter Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Bruno van der Kraan's profile
sun rays inside cave
Easter Images
egg
Food Images & Pictures
Easter Images
egg
Food Images & Pictures
Easter Images
ball
sphere
Easter Images
Grass Backgrounds
plant
Easter Images
egg
Food Images & Pictures
Flower Images
daffodil
blossom
Easter Images
egg
easter egg
plant
HQ Background Images
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Easter Images
Flower Images
HD Wallpapers
Easter Images
bowl
current events
Easter Images
egg
break
Easter Images
Animals Images & Pictures
sheep
plant
Flower Images
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking