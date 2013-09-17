Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Explore
›
HD Wallpapers
›
Color
›
Solid Color
HD Solid Color Wallpapers
Choose from a curated selection of solid color wallpapers for your mobile and desktop screens. Always free on Unsplash.
HD Cool Wallpapers
HD Cute Wallpapers
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Religion Wallpapers
Solid Color Backgrounds
Download Free Solid Color Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Rainbow Images & Pictures
HD Color Wallpapers
Sports Images
Basketball Images & Pictures
basketball court
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Yellow Wallpapers
origami
Paper Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
powder
kathmandu
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
sphere
HD Color Wallpapers
interior
minimal
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HQ Background Images
pencil
school
HD Color Wallpapers
antelope canyon
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Rainbow Images & Pictures
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
sphere
HD Color Wallpapers
interior
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers
antelope canyon
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
powder
kathmandu
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
HQ Background Images
pencil
school
Sports Images
Basketball Images & Pictures
basketball court
origami
Paper Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
Joyce McCown
Download
Light Backgrounds
Rainbow Images & Pictures
HD Color Wallpapers
Pierre Châtel-Innocenti
Download
HD Color Wallpapers
interior
minimal
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Oleg Laptev
Download
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Camille Couvez
Download
Jess Bailey
Download
HQ Background Images
pencil
school
XiaoXiao Sun
Download
Ilnur Kalimullin
Download
Sports Images
Basketball Images & Pictures
basketball court
Peter Secan
Download
HD Color Wallpapers
antelope canyon
HD Purple Wallpapers
Andrew Ridley
Download
mohammad alizade
Download
Janita Sumeiko
Download
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Edgar Castrejon
Download
Alex
Download
origami
Paper Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
thom masat
Download
HD Color Wallpapers
powder
kathmandu
Etienne Girardet
Download
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
RhondaK Native Florida Folk Artist
Download
Patrick Tomasso
Download
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
Ruslan Bardash
Download
mymind
Download
Light Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
sphere
davisuko
Download