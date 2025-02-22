Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
313
Pen Tool
Illustrations
386
A stack of folders
Collections
145
A group of people
Users
1
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Tumeric
food
plant
brown
vegetable
spice
produce
pottery
food photography
breakfast
meal
yellow
thought
Daiga Ellaby
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
spice
chai tea
golden milk
Andy Holmes
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
food
seasoning
bay leaf
Josh Millgate
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
ginger
orange
Vya Naturals
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
cosmetics
beauty
skincare
Curated Lifestyle
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
cumin
thailand
yellow
Kate Mishchankova
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
mogilev
беларусь
drink
Gabrielle Henderson
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
australia
melbourne
write
Zahrin Lukman
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
food and drink
pepper
food photography
Curated Lifestyle
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
turmeric
ingredient
uk
Zahrin Lukman
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
paprika
rosemary
garlic
Vije Vijendranath
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
cardamom
herbs and spices
herbs
Vya Naturals
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
facial
wellness
face mask
Monika Grabkowska
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
texture
powder
dry food
Jennifer Griffin
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
meal
autumn
veggies
Dannie Sorum
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
health drink
ginger beer
pinepple
Heather Baxter
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
qualicum beach
canada
bc
Natalia Blauth
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
roots
macro
macro photography
The New York Public Library
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
plant
herb
drawing
spice
chai tea
golden milk
cosmetics
beauty
skincare
mogilev
беларусь
drink
turmeric
ingredient
uk
cardamom
herbs and spices
herbs
texture
powder
dry food
qualicum beach
canada
bc
plant
herb
drawing
food
seasoning
bay leaf
ginger
orange
cumin
thailand
yellow
australia
melbourne
write
food and drink
pepper
food photography
paprika
rosemary
garlic
facial
wellness
face mask
meal
autumn
veggies
health drink
ginger beer
pinepple
roots
macro
macro photography
spice
chai tea
golden milk
australia
melbourne
write
turmeric
ingredient
uk
cardamom
herbs and spices
herbs
meal
autumn
veggies
plant
herb
drawing
food
seasoning
bay leaf
mogilev
беларусь
drink
facial
wellness
face mask
health drink
ginger beer
pinepple
roots
macro
macro photography
ginger
orange
cosmetics
beauty
skincare
cumin
thailand
yellow
food and drink
pepper
food photography
paprika
rosemary
garlic
texture
powder
dry food
qualicum beach
canada
bc
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome