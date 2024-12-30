Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
10k
Pen Tool
Illustrations
432
A stack of folders
Collections
173k
A group of people
Users
1
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Stage lighting
light
lighting
spotlight
concert
led
stage
blue
crowd
laser
theatre
beam
night life
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
concert
illuminated
fan - enthusiast
Elijah Ekdahl
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
purple
usa
tucson
David von Diemar
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
neu-anspach
lights
lasers
Wesley Pribadi
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
clementi road
musicbox
smoke machine
Kübra Arslaner
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
music
performer
Joshua Hanson
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
stage
yellow
dramatic
Ben Tofan
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
lighting
light
setup
Wesley Pribadi
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
singapore
spotlight
blue
Kübra Arslaner
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
guitar player
drummer
musician
Paul Green
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
united kingdom
rossendale
fog
Matt Palmer
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
crowd
electronic
stage lights
Jorik Kleen
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
grey
interior design
room
Vitalii Khodzinskyi
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
live music
rehearsal
guitarist
Jorik Kleen
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
human
brown
water
David von Diemar
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
germany
event
colors
Daria Dyachenko
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
person
led
chandelier
Andrew Petrischev
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
vocalist
backstage
microphone
hang niu
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
guangdong sheng
nanshan qu
hang tian ke ji guang chang
A J.
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
france
rennes
audience
Jose Cerrato
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
indoors
lcd screen
screen
concert
illuminated
fan - enthusiast
music
performer
lighting
light
setup
united kingdom
rossendale
fog
crowd
electronic
stage lights
live music
rehearsal
guitarist
germany
event
colors
vocalist
backstage
microphone
france
rennes
audience
purple
usa
tucson
neu-anspach
lights
lasers
clementi road
musicbox
smoke machine
stage
yellow
dramatic
singapore
spotlight
blue
guitar player
drummer
musician
grey
interior design
room
human
brown
water
person
led
chandelier
guangdong sheng
nanshan qu
hang tian ke ji guang chang
indoors
lcd screen
screen
concert
illuminated
fan - enthusiast
lighting
light
setup
crowd
electronic
stage lights
live music
rehearsal
guitarist
vocalist
backstage
microphone
indoors
lcd screen
screen
purple
usa
tucson
music
performer
singapore
spotlight
blue
united kingdom
rossendale
fog
grey
interior design
room
human
brown
water
france
rennes
audience
neu-anspach
lights
lasers
clementi road
musicbox
smoke machine
stage
yellow
dramatic
guitar player
drummer
musician
germany
event
colors
person
led
chandelier
guangdong sheng
nanshan qu
hang tian ke ji guang chang
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome