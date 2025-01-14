Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
2.5k
Pen Tool
Illustrations
726
A stack of folders
Collections
542
A group of people
Users
0
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Shreemant dagdusheth halwai ganpati mandir
human
person
india
maharashtra
worship
temple
shrine
ganpati
accessory
pune
crowd
chhatrapati shivaji maharaj road
Phạm Nhật
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
dark mode wallpaper
dark mode
4K Images
Mahesh MV
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
shrine
maharashtra
statue
Abhijeet Gaikwad
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
ganpati
elephant god
Mohnish Landge
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
budhwar peth
chhatrapati shivaji maharaj road
black
Planet Volumes
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
koi fish
fish
animal
Parth Chauhan
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
bappa morya
dagdusheth
ganpati wallpaper
Harish Bajad
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
pune
mehunpura
building
Sonika Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
hindu festival
lord ganesha
indian culture
Matt Bango
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
bird
wild bird
dunlin
Sonika Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
ganesh
human
festival
Josh Cris Gayle
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
vinayaka chaturthi
elephant-headed hindu god
hindu cosmos
Sonika Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
mumbai
indian religion
hindu
Daniel Mirlea
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
darkness
cave
flying mammal
Unfold Memory
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
ganesha chaturthi
hindu god
khairatabad
Joshua Alan Davis
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
juhu beach
ganesh chaturthi
people
Sonika Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
vinayaka chavithi
crowd
chaturthi
Ales Krivec
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
emerald
background
abstract
Sonika Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
india
culture
ganesha
Sonika Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
temple
grey
god
Sonika Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
hindi
face
doll
dark mode wallpaper
dark mode
4K Images
ganpati
elephant god
budhwar peth
chhatrapati shivaji maharaj road
black
bappa morya
dagdusheth
ganpati wallpaper
hindu festival
lord ganesha
indian culture
bird
wild bird
dunlin
vinayaka chaturthi
elephant-headed hindu god
hindu cosmos
ganesha chaturthi
hindu god
khairatabad
vinayaka chavithi
crowd
chaturthi
india
culture
ganesha
hindi
face
doll
shrine
maharashtra
statue
koi fish
fish
animal
pune
mehunpura
building
ganesh
human
festival
mumbai
indian religion
hindu
darkness
cave
flying mammal
juhu beach
ganesh chaturthi
people
emerald
background
abstract
temple
grey
god
dark mode wallpaper
dark mode
4K Images
budhwar peth
chhatrapati shivaji maharaj road
black
pune
mehunpura
building
mumbai
indian religion
hindu
ganesha chaturthi
hindu god
khairatabad
emerald
background
abstract
shrine
maharashtra
statue
bappa morya
dagdusheth
ganpati wallpaper
bird
wild bird
dunlin
vinayaka chaturthi
elephant-headed hindu god
hindu cosmos
vinayaka chavithi
crowd
chaturthi
temple
grey
god
ganpati
elephant god
koi fish
fish
animal
hindu festival
lord ganesha
indian culture
ganesh
human
festival
darkness
cave
flying mammal
juhu beach
ganesh chaturthi
people
india
culture
ganesha
hindi
face
doll
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome