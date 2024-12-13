Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
778
Pen Tool
Illustrations
1.1k
A stack of folders
Collections
124
A group of people
Users
399
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Rishikesh
nature
outdoor
uttarakhand
india
building
scenery
water
human
person
transportation
vehicle
land
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
travel destinations
ruined
landscape - scenery
Praveen kumar
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
vidhikara
natural views
NARINDER PAL
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
uttarakhand
#raftingtrip
#summer
Raj Dhiman
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
india
blue
water
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
tourism
green color
summer
Akash Choudhary
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
grey
person
building
Rishabh Gagneja
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
river side
indian river
orange sky sunset
LAKSHAY SAINI
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
ganga river
sunrise
realme
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
asia
no people
cityscape
NARINDER PAL
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
#vacation
#river
#whitewaterrafting
Praveen kumar
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
janki setu road
bridges
janki setu bridge
NARINDER PAL
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
#nature
#rafting
#raftingtime
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
outdoors
culture of india
hot spring
Rishabh Gagneja
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
incredible india
rock
mountain landscape
Awaneesh Kishore
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
uttarakhand 249201
mayakund
asthapath
Aniket Mandish
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
hill
mountains
houses
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
mahal - palace
lake
sky
Shubhashis Roy
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
beatles ashram
swarg ashram
graffitti
Rishu Bhosale
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
uttarakhand india
human
worship
Krunal Salvi
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
camp shivpuri rishikesh
shivpuri range
nature
travel destinations
ruined
landscape - scenery
uttarakhand
#raftingtrip
#summer
grey
person
building
ganga river
sunrise
realme
#vacation
#river
#whitewaterrafting
#nature
#rafting
#raftingtime
outdoors
culture of india
hot spring
incredible india
rock
mountain landscape
hill
mountains
houses
beatles ashram
swarg ashram
graffitti
camp shivpuri rishikesh
shivpuri range
nature
vidhikara
natural views
india
blue
water
tourism
green color
summer
river side
indian river
orange sky sunset
asia
no people
cityscape
janki setu road
bridges
janki setu bridge
uttarakhand 249201
mayakund
asthapath
mahal - palace
lake
sky
uttarakhand india
human
worship
travel destinations
ruined
landscape - scenery
tourism
green color
summer
ganga river
sunrise
realme
#nature
#rafting
#raftingtime
incredible india
rock
mountain landscape
mahal - palace
lake
sky
camp shivpuri rishikesh
shivpuri range
nature
vidhikara
natural views
grey
person
building
asia
no people
cityscape
janki setu road
bridges
janki setu bridge
hill
mountains
houses
beatles ashram
swarg ashram
graffitti
uttarakhand
#raftingtrip
#summer
india
blue
water
river side
indian river
orange sky sunset
#vacation
#river
#whitewaterrafting
outdoors
culture of india
hot spring
uttarakhand 249201
mayakund
asthapath
uttarakhand india
human
worship
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome