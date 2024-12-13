Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
654
Pen Tool
Illustrations
924
A stack of folders
Collections
295
A group of people
Users
24
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Radha krishna
india
art
krishna
human
person
bird
animal
hindu cosmo
peacock
ganapati
ganesha
ganesh
Sonika Agarwal
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
mumbai
festivities
sculpture
Vivek Sharma
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
figurine
jaipur
radha
Mohnish Landge
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
india
vinayaka chavithi
hindu cosmos
Sandip Karangiya
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
dwarka
gujarat
painting
Sonika Agarwal
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
durga maa
devi durga
statue
Sandip Karangiya
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
animal
peacock
india
Vivek Sharma
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
hindu mythology
rajasthan
hindu god
Jairo Alzate
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
colombia
medellin
santa fe zoo
Sonika Agarwal
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
hindu
god
festival
Mohnish Landge
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
ganesha
ganpati
hindu deities
Sandip Karangiya
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
light
flare
flame
Mohnish Landge
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
gods of hinduism
ganesh chaturthi
lord ganesha
Sonika Agarwal
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
religion
temple
faith
Mayur Keni
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
lord shiva
adiyogi shiva
god of yoga
Jairo Alzate
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
bird
carrera 52
antioquia
Praveen Thirumurugan
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
feather
mahabaratham
mahabharatam
Sonika Agarwal
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
maharashtra
celebrations
deity
Mohnish Landge
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
ganesh
pune
shiva
Hrutvikraj Mandekar
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
elephant-headed hindu god
ganapati
vinayaka chaturthi
Vows on the Move
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
andaman and nicobar islands
couple
chidiya tapu
mumbai
festivities
sculpture
dwarka
gujarat
painting
durga maa
devi durga
statue
colombia
medellin
santa fe zoo
ganesha
ganpati
hindu deities
religion
temple
faith
lord shiva
adiyogi shiva
god of yoga
feather
mahabaratham
mahabharatam
maharashtra
celebrations
deity
elephant-headed hindu god
ganapati
vinayaka chaturthi
andaman and nicobar islands
couple
chidiya tapu
figurine
jaipur
radha
india
vinayaka chavithi
hindu cosmos
animal
peacock
india
hindu mythology
rajasthan
hindu god
hindu
god
festival
light
flare
flame
gods of hinduism
ganesh chaturthi
lord ganesha
bird
carrera 52
antioquia
ganesh
pune
shiva
mumbai
festivities
sculpture
animal
peacock
india
colombia
medellin
santa fe zoo
light
flare
flame
religion
temple
faith
bird
carrera 52
antioquia
andaman and nicobar islands
couple
chidiya tapu
figurine
jaipur
radha
dwarka
gujarat
painting
hindu mythology
rajasthan
hindu god
ganesha
ganpati
hindu deities
lord shiva
adiyogi shiva
god of yoga
maharashtra
celebrations
deity
elephant-headed hindu god
ganapati
vinayaka chaturthi
india
vinayaka chavithi
hindu cosmos
durga maa
devi durga
statue
hindu
god
festival
gods of hinduism
ganesh chaturthi
lord ganesha
feather
mahabaratham
mahabharatam
ganesh
pune
shiva
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome