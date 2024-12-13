Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
10k
Pen Tool
Illustrations
1.4k
A stack of folders
Collections
180k
A group of people
Users
108
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Phone repair
repair
electronic
phone
cell phone
mobile phone
grey
computer
hardware
tool
set
switzerland
smartphone
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
people
circuit board
one person
Kilian Seiler
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
tecshop
deutschland
augsburger straße
insung yoon
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
replacement
repair
mobile phone
PR MEDIA
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
crashed smartphone
repairservice
cell phone
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
electronic chip
cpu
installing
Dan Cristian Pădureț
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
hardware
inside
small
Joel Rohland
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
basel
set
technology
Joel Rohland
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
switzerland
practical
tools
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
blue-collar worker
only men
males
Nikolai Chernichenko
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
grey
black
detached
ThisisEngineering
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
engineering
computer
virtual reality
Clint Bustrillos
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
business
engineer
technician
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
electronics
computer hardware
one woman only
Anton Maksimov 5642.su
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
phone
wristwatch
grey
Nicolas Messifet
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
apple
ifixit
fix
Nikolai Chernichenko
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
laptop
white
details
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
service
communication
occupation
Laura Rivera
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
broken
shattered glad
shattered glass
shri
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
usa
new york
ny
Harrison Broadbent
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
circuit
raspberry pi
electronics
people
circuit board
one person
replacement
repair
mobile phone
hardware
inside
small
switzerland
practical
tools
grey
black
detached
business
engineer
technician
apple
ifixit
fix
usa
new york
ny
tecshop
deutschland
augsburger straße
crashed smartphone
repairservice
cell phone
electronic chip
cpu
installing
basel
set
technology
blue-collar worker
only men
males
engineering
computer
virtual reality
electronics
computer hardware
one woman only
phone
wristwatch
grey
laptop
white
details
service
communication
occupation
broken
shattered glad
shattered glass
circuit
raspberry pi
electronics
people
circuit board
one person
crashed smartphone
repairservice
cell phone
basel
set
technology
grey
black
detached
electronics
computer hardware
one woman only
apple
ifixit
fix
tecshop
deutschland
augsburger straße
electronic chip
cpu
installing
switzerland
practical
tools
engineering
computer
virtual reality
phone
wristwatch
grey
laptop
white
details
broken
shattered glad
shattered glass
circuit
raspberry pi
electronics
replacement
repair
mobile phone
hardware
inside
small
blue-collar worker
only men
males
business
engineer
technician
service
communication
occupation
usa
new york
ny
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome