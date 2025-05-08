Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
784
Pen Tool
Illustrations
196
A stack of folders
Collections
81
A group of people
Users
1
A copyright icon ©
License
Arrow down
Aspect ratio
Orientation
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Philanthropy
volunteer
person
homelessness
hand
box - container
generosity
social issue
crisis
white person
child
non-profit organization
charity benefit
Ahmet Kurt
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
Jon Tyson
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
British Library
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
Katt Yukawa
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
Delano Ramdas
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
Sovannkiry Sim
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
Jon Tyson
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
Soroush Karimi
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
Alexander Simonsen
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
Johannes Ludwig
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
Claudia Raya
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
Bjhelyn Igorot Clicker
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
Alexander Simonsen
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
JSB Co.
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
Nik
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
Athul Baby
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
David Ballew
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome