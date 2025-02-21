Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
10k
Pen Tool
Illustrations
656
A stack of folders
Collections
35k
A group of people
Users
0
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Pashupatinath temple
person
building
nepal
temple
kathmandu
human
architecture
worship
shrine
beard
clothing
sadhu
Sylwia Bartyzel
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
nepal
buddism
door
Fares Nimri
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
kathmandu
india
male
Raimond Klavins
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
непал
human
tower
Aadesh Thapa
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
swoyambhu
bokeh
buddha
George Dagerotip
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
landmark
architecture
arches
Hemraj Rijal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
person
spire
v2osk
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
people
portrait
beard
Rohan Reddy
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
urban
building
city
George Dagerotip
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
mindfulness
compassion
faith
Cristian Grecu
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
mountain
nature
khumbu valley
Ajeet Manandhar
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
pashupatinath
worship
pagoda
Aaditya Hirachan
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
temple
heritage building
culture
Daniele Franchi
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
ancient building
travel
ancient
Sylwia Bartyzel
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
dingboche
snow
sunset
Abinash Bhatta
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
grey
roof
shrine
Conan Arts
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
guangxi
guilin
china
George Dagerotip
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
enlightenment
zen
buddhism
Waranont (Joe)
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
bangkok
thailand
golden mount temple
Hemraj Rijal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
flagstone
path
walkway
Kalle Kortelainen
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
khumjung
gokyo lakes
everest
nepal
buddism
door
landmark
architecture
arches
people
portrait
beard
mountain
nature
khumbu valley
temple
heritage building
culture
dingboche
snow
sunset
grey
roof
shrine
enlightenment
zen
buddhism
bangkok
thailand
golden mount temple
kathmandu
india
male
непал
human
tower
swoyambhu
bokeh
buddha
person
spire
urban
building
city
mindfulness
compassion
faith
pashupatinath
worship
pagoda
ancient building
travel
ancient
guangxi
guilin
china
flagstone
path
walkway
khumjung
gokyo lakes
everest
nepal
buddism
door
person
spire
urban
building
city
pashupatinath
worship
pagoda
dingboche
snow
sunset
guangxi
guilin
china
kathmandu
india
male
landmark
architecture
arches
mindfulness
compassion
faith
mountain
nature
khumbu valley
ancient building
travel
ancient
enlightenment
zen
buddhism
flagstone
path
walkway
khumjung
gokyo lakes
everest
непал
human
tower
swoyambhu
bokeh
buddha
people
portrait
beard
temple
heritage building
culture
grey
roof
shrine
bangkok
thailand
golden mount temple
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome