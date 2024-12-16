Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
2.9k
Pen Tool
Illustrations
1.3k
A stack of folders
Collections
586
A group of people
Users
1
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Ganesh ji
accessory
lord ganesha
ganpati
ganesh
india
crowd
hindi
person
vinayaka chaturthi
vinayaka chavithi
festival
temple
Andrej Lišakov
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
wallpaper
summer
background
Jay R
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
ganesh
vinayaka chavithi
panvel
Mohnish Landge
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
india
lakshmi
shiva
Mohnish Landge
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
ganpati
elephant god
khairatabad
Sonika Agarwal
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
religion
celebrations
icon
Sonika Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
mumbai
festival
hindu festival. face
Mohnish Landge
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
pune
elephant-headed hindu god
ganapati
Mohnish Landge
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
ganesha
hindu cosmos
hindu cosmo
Sonika Agarwal
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
festivities
environment
sculpture
Mohnish Landge
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
temple
vinayaka
ganesha chaturthi
Abhishek Upadhyay
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
lord ganesha
hindu god
gods of hinduism
360 Ganesh
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
surat
ganpati bappa
worship
A Chosen Soul
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
post apocalyptic
desolation
abandoned
Mahesh MV
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
shrine
elephant
hindi god
Alin Andersen
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
indain god
diety
hindu
Sonika Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
maharashtra
vinayaka chaturthi
culture
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
curiosity
one animal
hole
Sonika Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
human
face
ganesh chaturthi
Sonika Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
crowd
god
lord
Unfold Memory
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
indian culture
indian religion
bappa
wallpaper
summer
background
india
lakshmi
shiva
religion
celebrations
icon
pune
elephant-headed hindu god
ganapati
festivities
environment
sculpture
lord ganesha
hindu god
gods of hinduism
post apocalyptic
desolation
abandoned
shrine
elephant
hindi god
curiosity
one animal
hole
human
face
ganesh chaturthi
indian culture
indian religion
bappa
ganesh
vinayaka chavithi
panvel
ganpati
elephant god
khairatabad
mumbai
festival
hindu festival. face
ganesha
hindu cosmos
hindu cosmo
temple
vinayaka
ganesha chaturthi
surat
ganpati bappa
worship
indain god
diety
hindu
maharashtra
vinayaka chaturthi
culture
crowd
god
lord
wallpaper
summer
background
ganpati
elephant god
khairatabad
pune
elephant-headed hindu god
ganapati
temple
vinayaka
ganesha chaturthi
post apocalyptic
desolation
abandoned
shrine
elephant
hindi god
human
face
ganesh chaturthi
ganesh
vinayaka chavithi
panvel
mumbai
festival
hindu festival. face
festivities
environment
sculpture
surat
ganpati bappa
worship
curiosity
one animal
hole
crowd
god
lord
india
lakshmi
shiva
religion
celebrations
icon
ganesha
hindu cosmos
hindu cosmo
lord ganesha
hindu god
gods of hinduism
indain god
diety
hindu
maharashtra
vinayaka chaturthi
culture
indian culture
indian religion
bappa
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome