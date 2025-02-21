Fever

thermometer
temperature
child
health
person
human
kid
virus
finger
phone
electronic
grey
two people6-7 yearsmother
white thermometer at 36 degrees celsius
Download
coronavirusitaliacurrent events
–– ––– ––– –– ––– – ––– ––– –––– – – –– ––– – – ––– –– –– –––– ––
white and blue thermometer at 36 9
Download
handcovid19celcius
woman in black long sleeve shirt holding white smartphone
Download
thermometerviruschild
adultwomenhorizontal
man holding white and gray bottle
Download
wellnesssicknessworry
white and yellow thermometer on white surface
Download
temperaturebody temperature
girl in blue white and red plaid shirt hugging brown teddy bear
Download
россияmoscowkid
patientphotographywellbeing
white and black dice on orange surface
Download
healthyellowpill
person holding white and gray digital device
Download
omicronpandemiccovid symptoms
woman in black and white floral shirt lying on black couch
Download
parenthomehealthy
diseasehigh temperaturemigraine
white thermometer on red surface
Download
illnessflulurgy
Ear thermometer for checking fever
Download
sickcovidgerms
brown bear plush toy on white textile
Download
#coronavirus#frontliners #scanner#bodyscan
retirementblanketpandemic - illness
woman in white and red floral hijab
Download
turkeyhumanmask
woman in gray hoodie wearing white face mask
Download
personlaptopinfectious
woman in black leather jacket wearing white framed eyeglasses covering her face
Download
greyn95defence
Unsplash logo

Make something awesome