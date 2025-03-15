Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
10k
Pen Tool
Illustrations
1.7k
A stack of folders
Collections
148k
A group of people
Users
0
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Church congregation
person
church
worship
light
audience
crowd
human
concert
music
leisure activity
congregation
jesu
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
festival
noise
group of people
John Price
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
worship
person
people
Kaleb Nimz
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
crowd
red
background
Vince Fleming
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
youth
united states
vista
Daiga Ellaby
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
congregation
bible verse
church service
Fallon Michael
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
worshipping
hands raised
watch
Greg Weaver
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
blue
music
live
Andrew Seaman
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
church
lake forest
village church of lincolnshire
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
audience
concert
rock concert
Marcos Luiz Photograph
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
event
brazil
corporate event
Gabriella Clare Marino
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
italy
pray
face mask
Edward Cisneros
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
jesus
christian
orange
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
low angle view
indoors
community
Samuel Martins
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
prayer
bible
r. dr. manoel miranda
Hannah Busing
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
grey
stage
arm
Mateus Campos Felipe
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
mass
eucharist
latin mass
Oladimeji Odunsi
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
place of worship
spiritual
pew
Iyinoluwa Onaeko
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
scripture pasture christian center (spcc)
nigeria
ibadan
Jack Sharp
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
spirituality
self control
fast
Debby Hudson
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
communion
bread
goblet
festival
noise
group of people
youth
united states
vista
worshipping
hands raised
watch
blue
music
live
church
lake forest
village church of lincolnshire
event
brazil
corporate event
italy
pray
face mask
low angle view
indoors
community
grey
stage
arm
place of worship
spiritual
pew
spirituality
self control
fast
worship
person
people
crowd
red
background
congregation
bible verse
church service
audience
concert
rock concert
jesus
christian
orange
prayer
bible
r. dr. manoel miranda
mass
eucharist
latin mass
scripture pasture christian center (spcc)
nigeria
ibadan
communion
bread
goblet
festival
noise
group of people
worshipping
hands raised
watch
church
lake forest
village church of lincolnshire
audience
concert
rock concert
grey
stage
arm
scripture pasture christian center (spcc)
nigeria
ibadan
worship
person
people
youth
united states
vista
blue
music
live
event
brazil
corporate event
jesus
christian
orange
prayer
bible
r. dr. manoel miranda
place of worship
spiritual
pew
communion
bread
goblet
crowd
red
background
congregation
bible verse
church service
italy
pray
face mask
low angle view
indoors
community
mass
eucharist
latin mass
spirituality
self control
fast
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome