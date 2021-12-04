Christmas plants

plant
christmas
holiday
tree
background
winter
flora
berry
wallpaper
flower
red
grey

Browse premium images on iStock | 20% off at iStock

Results for christmas plants

close up photo of garden
green leaves and red fruits
red and brown twigs
red poinsettia
green and red plant during daytime
photo of green leafed plants
red and white plastic toy on green pine tree
red cherries
assorted leaves on black textile
green pine tree leaves
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
assorted-type of leaves lying on white panel
brown pine cones in pine tree
closeup photo of green Christmas tree
red poinsettia flowers near photo frame
green leafed plants on white background
green round succulent plants
shallow focus photography of trees filled of snow
red lighted candle on brown wooden frame
selective focus photography of white and pink petaled flowers
close up photo of garden
brown pine cones in pine tree
red poinsettia flowers near photo frame
red and brown twigs
red poinsettia
photo of green leafed plants
selective focus photography of white and pink petaled flowers
assorted-type of leaves lying on white panel
closeup photo of green Christmas tree
green leafed plants on white background
green and red plant during daytime
red lighted candle on brown wooden frame
red cherries
green pine tree leaves
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
green leaves and red fruits
green round succulent plants
shallow focus photography of trees filled of snow
red and white plastic toy on green pine tree

Related collections

Plants

1.8k photos · Curated by Moley Tagoe

Christmas

528 photos · Curated by Heather Dou

Christmas

314 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
assorted leaves on black textile
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
close up photo of garden
Flower Images
plant
flora
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
assorted-type of leaves lying on white panel
Christmas Images
Leaf Backgrounds
branch
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
green leaves and red fruits
HD Grey Wallpapers
holly
minimal
Go to Joanna Kosinska's profile
brown pine cones in pine tree
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Backgrounds
united kingdom
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
closeup photo of green Christmas tree
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Images
lyndhurst
Go to Markus Spiske's profile
xmas
redhead
foliage
Go to Mick Haupt's profile
red poinsettia flowers near photo frame
fort christmas
Florida Pictures & Images
usa
Go to Joe Cavazos's profile
red and brown twigs
berries
stem
faux
Go to Priscilla Du Preez's profile
green leafed plants on white background
Food Images & Pictures
herb
Space Images & Pictures
Go to Jessica Fadel's profile
red poinsettia
HD Red Wallpapers
poinsettias
poinsettia
Go to Matt Antonioli's profile
green round succulent plants
succulent
HD Wallpapers
flat lay
Go to Casey Murphy's profile
green and red plant during daytime
plants
Light Backgrounds
Christmas Tree Images
Go to John Price's profile
shallow focus photography of trees filled of snow
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
snowcapped
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
photo of green leafed plants
HQ Background Images
advent
Tree Images & Pictures
Go to Mariana B.'s profile
red lighted candle on brown wooden frame
candle
table
indoors
Go to Markus Spiske's profile
red and white plastic toy on green pine tree
Christmas Tree Images
christmas baubles
christmas decor
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
selective focus photography of white and pink petaled flowers
HD Christmas Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Christmas Backgrounds
Go to Thomas Millot's profile
red cherries
black forest
germany
berry
Go to Erol Ahmed's profile
assorted leaves on black textile
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
frame
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
green pine tree leaves
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Backgrounds

Browse premium images on iStock | 20% off at iStock

Make something awesome

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking