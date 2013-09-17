Chinese temple

temple
building
architecture
shrine
worship
pagoda
city
chinese
human
person
urban
town
red and white temple
brown and black temple under white clouds during daytime
brown and white concrete building
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Japan

940 photos · Curated by Tim Williams

Käyttistä

535 photos · Curated by Tuomas Heikkilä

Background Travel - All

799 photos · Curated by Vikram P
red and white temple
brown and white concrete building
brown and black temple under white clouds during daytime
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Japan

940 photos · Curated by Tim Williams

Käyttistä

535 photos · Curated by Tuomas Heikkilä

Background Travel - All

799 photos · Curated by Vikram P
Go to Afeeq Nadzrin's profile
red and white temple
temple
architecture
building
Go to fruit pat's profile
brown and white concrete building
temple
architecture
building
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to rnaol's profile
brown and black temple under white clouds during daytime
temple
architecture
building
temple
worship
shrine
temple
architecture
building
musical instrument
chime
windchime
building
china
transportation
People Images & Pictures
human
lighting
architecture
building
shrine
temple
architecture
building
architecture
building
Dragon Images & Pictures
architecture
building
pagoda
temple
architecture
worship
architecture
building
monastery
temple
building
shrine
temple
architecture
building
temple
architecture
pagoda
temple
architecture
building
temple
architecture
building

Make something awesome

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking