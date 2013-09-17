Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Photos
10k
Collections
10k
Users
0
Any orientation
Any color
Sort by
Relevance
Chinese temple
temple
building
architecture
shrine
worship
pagoda
city
chinese
human
person
urban
town
temple
architecture
building
temple
architecture
building
temple
architecture
building
building
china
transportation
architecture
building
shrine
architecture
building
pagoda
temple
architecture
worship
architecture
building
monastery
temple
building
shrine
temple
architecture
pagoda
temple
architecture
building
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
temple
worship
shrine
musical instrument
chime
windchime
People Images & Pictures
human
lighting
temple
architecture
building
architecture
building
Dragon Images & Pictures
temple
architecture
building
temple
architecture
building
temple
architecture
building
Related collections
Japan
940 photos · Curated by Tim Williams
Käyttistä
535 photos · Curated by Tuomas Heikkilä
Background Travel - All
799 photos · Curated by Vikram P
temple
architecture
building
temple
architecture
building
architecture
building
shrine
temple
architecture
worship
temple
building
shrine
temple
architecture
pagoda
temple
architecture
building
musical instrument
chime
windchime
building
china
transportation
temple
architecture
building
architecture
building
pagoda
temple
architecture
building
temple
architecture
building
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
temple
worship
shrine
People Images & Pictures
human
lighting
architecture
building
Dragon Images & Pictures
architecture
building
monastery
Related collections
Japan
940 photos · Curated by Tim Williams
Käyttistä
535 photos · Curated by Tuomas Heikkilä
Background Travel - All
799 photos · Curated by Vikram P
temple
architecture
building
temple
architecture
building
Afeeq Nadzrin
Download
temple
architecture
building
fruit pat
Download
temple
architecture
building
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
rnaol
Download
temple
architecture
building
Jonathan Kho
Download
temple
worship
shrine
Visual Karsa
Download
temple
architecture
building
Arvind Menon
Download
musical instrument
chime
windchime
wu yi
Download
building
china
transportation
Eko Herwantoro
Download
People Images & Pictures
human
lighting
Shahmie Mahmoud
Download
architecture
building
shrine
Winston Chen
Download
temple
architecture
building
Jesse K.
Download
architecture
building
Dragon Images & Pictures
Joshua Ang
Download
architecture
building
pagoda
Max Chen
Download
temple
architecture
worship
Lisanto 李奕良
Download
Jisun Han
Download
architecture
building
monastery
Kenneth Yang
Download
temple
building
shrine
Miguel Lorenzo
Download
temple
architecture
building
Firsta Ratnasari
Download
temple
architecture
pagoda
Laurentiu Morariu
Download
temple
architecture
building
Good Eason
Download
temple
architecture
building
Make something awesome