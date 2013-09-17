Cardamom

spice
food
plant
vegetable
ingredient
produce
dish
bowl
animal
pottery
seed
nut
brown wooden sticks on white ceramic round plate
brown nuts on white textile
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
green leaves on gray round bowl
brown wooden sticks on white ceramic round plate
brown nuts on white textile
green leaves on gray round bowl
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Cardamom

1 photo · Curated by Lisa Matar

Cardamom

1 photo · Curated by Alix Turner

Cardamom

1 photo · Curated by Max Kruse
Go to Jocelyn Morales's profile
brown wooden sticks on white ceramic round plate
anise
cloves
cinnamon
Go to The Matter of Food's profile
brown nuts on white textile
plant
vegetable
nut
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Sonika Agarwal's profile
green leaves on gray round bowl
plant
Food Images & Pictures
produce
Food Images & Pictures
produce
flora
pottery
teapot
pot
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
meal
Food Images & Pictures
flora
strawberry
Food Images & Pictures
star anise
Food Images & Pictures
bowl
dish
spices
coutances
france

Make something awesome

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking