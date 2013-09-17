Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Photos
10k
Collections
10k
Users
0
Any orientation
Any color
Sort by
Relevance
Candy background
sweet
background
color
candy
food
colorful
colour
confectionery
rainbow
bright
wallpaper
dessert
sprinkles
dessert
creme
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
sprinkles
Food Images & Pictures
Texture Backgrounds
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
bread
cracker
dessert
creme
cream
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Art Wallpapers
ball
Balloon Images
sphere
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pink Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Flower Images
sprinkles
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
candy
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
candy
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
dessert
creme
Food Images & Pictures
Texture Backgrounds
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
candy
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
Related collections
Eye Factor Creativity
9.5k photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
Background
19.8k photos · Curated by Becca Merriman
Favorites
2.7k photos · Curated by Zhe Li
sprinkles
dessert
creme
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
candy
Food Images & Pictures
bread
cracker
Texture Backgrounds
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
ball
Balloon Images
sphere
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Flower Images
sprinkles
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
sprinkles
Food Images & Pictures
Texture Backgrounds
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
dessert
creme
Food Images & Pictures
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Art Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pink Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
candy
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
dessert
creme
cream
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Related collections
Eye Factor Creativity
9.5k photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
Background
19.8k photos · Curated by Becca Merriman
Favorites
2.7k photos · Curated by Zhe Li
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
candy
Jeswin Thomas
Download
sprinkles
dessert
creme
Sharon McCutcheon
Download
sprinkles
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Joanna Kosinska
Download
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Sylvanus Urban
Download
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
candy
Sharon McCutcheon
Download
sprinkles
Food Images & Pictures
Texture Backgrounds
Sharon McCutcheon
Download
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
candy
Jeswin Thomas
Download
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
Jeswin Thomas
Download
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
Jeswin Thomas
Download
Food Images & Pictures
bread
cracker
Jeswin Thomas
Download
dessert
creme
Food Images & Pictures
Jeswin Thomas
Download
dessert
creme
cream
Janita Sumeiko
Download
Texture Backgrounds
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Markus Spiske
Download
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Art Wallpapers
Jason Leung
Download
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Greyson Joralemon
Download
ball
Balloon Images
sphere
Scott Webb
Download
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
Sharon McCutcheon
Download
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pink Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Bill Craighead
Download
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
candy
Amy Shamblen
Download
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Luis González Sosa
Download
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
Make something awesome