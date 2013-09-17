Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Photos
10k
Collections
10k
Users
0
Any orientation
Any color
Sort by
Relevance
Cake background
cake
dessert
food
sweet
cream
icing
creme
background
color
cupcake
confectionery
plant
Cake Images
icing
cream
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images
Cupcake Images & Pictures
dessert
icing
Food Images & Pictures
Cupcake Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Apple Images & Photos
plant
Food Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
icing
HD Grey Wallpapers
creme
HD Pink Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Cupcake Images & Pictures
dessert
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Food Images & Pictures
HD Pink Wallpapers
Donut Images & Pictures
Cake Images
dessert
candle
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
minimal
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
chocolate
Food Images & Pictures
bread
bakery
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Related collections
Background
19.8k photos · Curated by Becca Merriman
Eye Factor Creativity
9.5k photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
indulge.
5.6k photos · Curated by Hannah Smith
Food Images & Pictures
HD Pink Wallpapers
Donut Images & Pictures
Cake Images
icing
cream
Food Images & Pictures
HD Pink Wallpapers
Donut Images & Pictures
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
minimal
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
HD Pink Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Cupcake Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images
Cupcake Images & Pictures
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Apple Images & Photos
plant
Food Images & Pictures
bread
bakery
Food Images & Pictures
HD Pink Wallpapers
Donut Images & Pictures
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Cake Images
dessert
candle
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
icing
Food Images & Pictures
Cupcake Images & Pictures
Related collections
Background
19.8k photos · Curated by Becca Merriman
Eye Factor Creativity
9.5k photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
indulge.
5.6k photos · Curated by Hannah Smith
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
chocolate
icing
HD Grey Wallpapers
creme
Ali Tarhini ( Slashio )
Download
Cake Images
icing
cream
Aneta Voborilova
Download
Food Images & Pictures
Cupcake Images & Pictures
dessert
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Jordane Mathieu
Download
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Elena Koycheva
Download
Food Images & Pictures
HD Pink Wallpapers
Donut Images & Pictures
Joseph Abeesh
Download
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Hitesh Patel
Download
Cake Images
dessert
candle
Madelynn woods
Download
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Kobby Mendez
Download
Cake Images
Cupcake Images & Pictures
dessert
Aneta Voborilova
Download
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
William Daigneault
Download
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
minimal
Jennie Brown
Download
icing
Food Images & Pictures
Cupcake Images & Pictures
Toa Heftiba
Download
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Brooke Lark
Download
Food Images & Pictures
Apple Images & Photos
plant
Louis Hansel
Download
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
chocolate
Sharon McCutcheon
Download
Food Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
Miti
Download
Food Images & Pictures
bread
bakery
Mathilde Langevin
Download
icing
HD Grey Wallpapers
creme
Brooke Lark
Download
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
Download
HD Pink Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Heather Ford
Download
Food Images & Pictures
HD Pink Wallpapers
Donut Images & Pictures
Make something awesome