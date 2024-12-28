Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
10k
Pen Tool
Illustrations
423
A stack of folders
Collections
1.1M
A group of people
Users
0
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Buddha wallpaper
art
buddha
person
worship
meditation
temple
india
human
dark
statue
building
architecture
Polina Kuzovkova
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
backgrounds
wallpapers
statue
Mattia Faloretti
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
buddha
giardino botanico - fondazione heller
gardone riviera
Nick Fewings
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
singapore
buddha tooth relic temple
worship
Monil Andharia
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
india
gandhinagar
golden
George Dagerotip
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
temple
buddhism
faith
RKTKN
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
meditation
silhouette
bhutan
Jan Kopřiva
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
relax
sculpture
night
Nandha Kumar
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
devotion
tibetian
wall painting
George Dagerotip
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
sangha
dharma
compassion
Benjamin Balázs
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
yoga
flower
blossom
Julie Ricard
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
sri lanka
sri lankan culture
buddha statue
Nattachai Nimnual
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
อำเภอเมืองพิษณุโลก พิษณุโลก ประเทศไทย
buddhist
gold statue
Dario Brönnimann
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
thailand
asia
bangkok
Samuel Austin
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
zen
green
northcote
Aileen David
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
stone
rock
carved
Valentina Yoga
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
grey
white
ornament
George Dagerotip
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
religion
gautama buddha
karma
Ravi Palwe
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
spirituality
religious
wallpaper for mobile
Ayrus Hill
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
black
wallpaper
peace
Mil Amirian
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
phra nakhon si ayutthaya
phra nakhon si ayutthaya district
ayutthaya
backgrounds
wallpapers
statue
singapore
buddha tooth relic temple
worship
temple
buddhism
faith
sangha
dharma
compassion
sri lanka
sri lankan culture
buddha statue
อำเภอเมืองพิษณุโลก พิษณุโลก ประเทศไทย
buddhist
gold statue
zen
green
northcote
grey
white
ornament
spirituality
religious
wallpaper for mobile
black
wallpaper
peace
buddha
giardino botanico - fondazione heller
gardone riviera
india
gandhinagar
golden
meditation
silhouette
bhutan
relax
sculpture
night
devotion
tibetian
wall painting
yoga
flower
blossom
thailand
asia
bangkok
stone
rock
carved
religion
gautama buddha
karma
phra nakhon si ayutthaya
phra nakhon si ayutthaya district
ayutthaya
backgrounds
wallpapers
statue
india
gandhinagar
golden
relax
sculpture
night
yoga
flower
blossom
zen
green
northcote
religion
gautama buddha
karma
buddha
giardino botanico - fondazione heller
gardone riviera
temple
buddhism
faith
sangha
dharma
compassion
อำเภอเมืองพิษณุโลก พิษณุโลก ประเทศไทย
buddhist
gold statue
stone
rock
carved
spirituality
religious
wallpaper for mobile
singapore
buddha tooth relic temple
worship
meditation
silhouette
bhutan
devotion
tibetian
wall painting
sri lanka
sri lankan culture
buddha statue
thailand
asia
bangkok
grey
white
ornament
black
wallpaper
peace
phra nakhon si ayutthaya
phra nakhon si ayutthaya district
ayutthaya
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome