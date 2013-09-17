Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Photos
10k
Collections
10k
Users
0
Any orientation
Any color
Sort by
Relevance
Borobudur temple
temple
indonesia
borobudur
building
architecture
worship
buddha
shrine
tower
grey
magelang
human
flare
Light Backgrounds
architecture
monument
urban
town
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
human
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
human
People Images & Pictures
architecture
temple
building
architecture
temple
building
Nature Images
weather
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
plant
tower
architecture
monument
archaeology
worship
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
Nature Images
weather
outdoors
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
worship
human
People Images & Pictures
architecture
temple
building
architecture
human
building
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
statue
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
architecture
temple
building
architecture
temple
building
flare
Light Backgrounds
architecture
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
outdoors
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
statue
Grass Backgrounds
plant
tower
architecture
monument
archaeology
architecture
temple
building
Nature Images
weather
outdoors
human
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
architecture
human
building
architecture
temple
building
Nature Images
weather
outdoors
human
People Images & Pictures
architecture
temple
building
monument
urban
town
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
worship
human
People Images & Pictures
architecture
temple
building
architecture
temple
building
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Related collections
Candi Borobudur (Borobudur Temple)
4 photos · Curated by Ali Darma
Indonesia
314 photos · Curated by Santiago Narvaez
asia
54 photos · Curated by chin hai siong
worship
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
Yi Mun Loo
Download
flare
Light Backgrounds
architecture
Ikhsan Sugiarto
Download
Nature Images
weather
outdoors
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Eugenia Clara
Download
monument
urban
town
Leo Chandra
Download
worship
human
People Images & Pictures
Bill Fairs
Download
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
Indra Dewa
Download
human
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Beau Swierstra
Download
architecture
temple
building
Michael Rivera 🇵🇭
Download
outdoors
human
People Images & Pictures
Snowscat
Download
architecture
human
building
Yi Mun Loo
Download
architecture
temple
building
Andrey Bond
Download
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
statue
Herry Sutanto
Download
architecture
temple
building
Judith Halim
Download
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Elisabeth Morin
Download
Nature Images
weather
outdoors
Afif Kusuma
Download
Grass Backgrounds
plant
tower
Afif Kusuma
Download
architecture
monument
archaeology
Gints Gailis
Download
human
People Images & Pictures
Poppy R
Download
worship
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
Mario La Pergola
Download
architecture
temple
building
Mario La Pergola
Download
architecture
temple
building
Make something awesome