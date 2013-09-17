Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Photos
10k
Collections
10k
Users
0
Any orientation
Any color
Sort by
Relevance
Blue and purple gradient
graphic
purple
blue
wallpaper
color
gradient
background
colorful
colour
abstract
light
art
HD Blue Wallpapers
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
text
Gradient Backgrounds
lighting
Light Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
flare
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
lighting
HD Purple Wallpapers
crystal
Texture Backgrounds
Nature Images
sea
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Texture Backgrounds
architecture
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Purple Wallpapers
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
graphics
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
graphics
Texture Backgrounds
Gradient Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
san francisco
HD Blue Wallpapers
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
graphics
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
lighting
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
Nature Images
sea
HD Water Wallpapers
Gradient Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
san francisco
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Purple Wallpapers
Gradient Backgrounds
lighting
Light Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
flare
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HD Art Wallpapers
graphics
Texture Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
text
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
HD Purple Wallpapers
crystal
Texture Backgrounds
Related collections
Gradient Nation
1.7k photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Cosa succede in città
120 photos · Curated by Francesco Manto
People
2.7k photos · Curated by Denise Petrey
Texture Backgrounds
architecture
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Luke Chesser
Download
HD Blue Wallpapers
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Luke Chesser
Download
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Purple Wallpapers
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Gradienta
Download
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
text
Gradienta
Download
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
graphics
Gradienta
Download
Gradienta
Download
Gradient Backgrounds
lighting
Light Backgrounds
Luke Chesser
Download
Luke Chesser
Download
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Red Wallpapers
Gradienta
Download
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
flare
Pawel Czerwinski
Download
Gradienta
Download
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
lighting
Gradienta
Download
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Krystal Ng
Download
HD Purple Wallpapers
crystal
Texture Backgrounds
Rod Sot
Download
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
Gradienta
Download
HD Art Wallpapers
graphics
Texture Backgrounds
Marco Mons
Download
Nature Images
sea
HD Water Wallpapers
Pawel Czerwinski
Download
Gradienta
Download
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
William Bout
Download
Gradient Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
san francisco
Christian Perner
Download
Texture Backgrounds
architecture
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Make something awesome