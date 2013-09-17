Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Photos
151
Collections
447
Users
343
Any orientation
Any color
Sort by
Relevance
Blessing
person
human
hand
god
brown
sky
worship
grey
nature
pray
prayer
beauty
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
candle
drink
beverage
text
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Brick Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
human
hair
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronics
HD Screen Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
floor
hardwood
HD Gold Wallpapers
worship
temple
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Kids Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
scrabble
typography
text
word
Book Images & Photos
Light Backgrounds
flare
Nature Images
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Sky Wallpapers
field
savanna
grassland
People Images & Pictures
human
hand
People Images & Pictures
human
bowl
People Images & Pictures
human
finger
plant
blossom
Flower Images
People Images & Pictures
human
priest
text
handwriting
HD Blue Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
text
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Brick Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
hair
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronics
HD Screen Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
finger
People Images & Pictures
human
priest
text
word
Book Images & Photos
Light Backgrounds
flare
Nature Images
candle
drink
beverage
field
savanna
grassland
HD Wood Wallpapers
floor
hardwood
plant
blossom
Flower Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Kids Wallpapers
text
handwriting
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Sky Wallpapers
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
human
hand
People Images & Pictures
human
bowl
HD Gold Wallpapers
worship
temple
Related collections
JUNK BLESSING
107 photos · Curated by Bella Betiato
BLESSING
12 photos · Curated by Bob Roane
Covenant Blessing
9 photos · Curated by Ron Holt
HD Wood Wallpapers
scrabble
typography
Guillaume de Germain
Download
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
Nadiya Ploschenko
Download
Light Backgrounds
flare
Nature Images
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Illiya Vjestica
Download
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Sky Wallpapers
James Coleman
Download
candle
drink
beverage
Ashkan Forouzani
Download
text
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Brick Wallpapers
Gabriel Meinert
Download
field
savanna
grassland
Jack Sharp
Download
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
Guillaume de Germain
Download
People Images & Pictures
human
hair
Guillaume de Germain
Download
People Images & Pictures
human
hand
Mahmudul Hasan Shaon
Download
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronics
HD Screen Wallpapers
Brijesh Nirmal
Download
People Images & Pictures
human
bowl
KWON JUNHO
Download
HD Wood Wallpapers
floor
hardwood
Josh Applegate
Download
People Images & Pictures
human
finger
Arisa Chattasa
Download
HD Gold Wallpapers
worship
temple
Monirul Islam Shakil
Download
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Mateus Campos Felipe
Download
People Images & Pictures
human
priest
Guillaume de Germain
Download
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Kids Wallpapers
Brett Jordan
Download
HD Wood Wallpapers
scrabble
typography
Sixteen Miles Out
Download
text
handwriting
HD Blue Wallpapers
Ashkan Forouzani
Download
text
word
Book Images & Photos
Make something awesome