Black leaves

plant
black
nature
leafe
leaf
tree
wallpaper
background
dark
green
flora
grey

Browse premium images on iStock | 20% off at iStock

Results for black leaves

grayscale photo of plant
green palm tree during night time
grayscale photo of fern plant
green leafed plant in closeup shot
green fern plant in close up photography
black and white plant illustration
couple sitting on bench under tree grayscale photography
silhouette of bare tree
selective focus photography of plants
shallow focus photography of plants
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
gray leaves
black and white spiral line
Black and white shot of thick ivy leaf plant
green ferns on a black background
green and brown plant in close up photography
grayscale photo of palm tree
photography of tree
grayscale photography of flowers
focused photo of green leaves during nighttime
green leaf on green background

Related collections

Black Womxn & Leaves

4 photos · Curated by Tola Adedipe

Sabbats | Samhain

122 photos · Curated by Eli Jorquera

Leaves

788 photos · Curated by Nancy Bentley
grayscale photo of plant
black and white spiral line
green ferns on a black background
green leafed plant in closeup shot
grayscale photo of palm tree
couple sitting on bench under tree grayscale photography
selective focus photography of plants
green leaf on green background
gray leaves
Black and white shot of thick ivy leaf plant
grayscale photo of fern plant
green fern plant in close up photography
black and white plant illustration
grayscale photography of flowers
focused photo of green leaves during nighttime
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
green palm tree during night time
green and brown plant in close up photography
photography of tree
silhouette of bare tree
shallow focus photography of plants

Related collections

Black Womxn & Leaves

4 photos · Curated by Tola Adedipe

Sabbats | Samhain

122 photos · Curated by Eli Jorquera

Leaves

788 photos · Curated by Nancy Bentley
Go to Andrew Neel's profile
grayscale photo of plant
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Go to Brennan Burling's profile
gray leaves
HD Dark Wallpapers
oregon
united states
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
Go to Max Kuntscher's profile
green palm tree during night time
tenerife
spanien
canary islands
Go to Omid Armin's profile
black and white spiral line
tehran
tehran province
iran
Go to Rodion Kutsaev's profile
Black and white shot of thick ivy leaf plant
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
ivy
Go to Kendal's profile
green ferns on a black background
HQ Background Images
HD Green Wallpapers
foliage
Go to Ryunosuke Kikuno's profile
grayscale photo of fern plant
leaves
ornament
rug
Go to laura adai's profile
green and brown plant in close up photography
plant
houseplants
Nature Backgrounds
Go to Emre's profile
green leafed plant in closeup shot
Nature Images
Leaf Backgrounds
branch
Go to Maria Stubley's profile
green fern plant in close up photography
cumbria
uk
HD Textured Wallpapers
Go to Quinton Coetzee's profile
grayscale photo of palm tree
south africa
focus
outdoors
Go to Gigi's profile
black and white plant illustration
gardens by the bay
singapore
close up
Go to Fabrice Villard's profile
photography of tree
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
Landscape Images & Pictures
Go to Marc A. Sporys's profile
couple sitting on bench under tree grayscale photography
couple
Love Images
couple in love
Go to Evie S.'s profile
grayscale photography of flowers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
Go to Chris Leipelt's profile
silhouette of bare tree
Tree Images & Pictures
oak
empty
Go to eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger's profile
focused photo of green leaves during nighttime
fern
plants
ferns
Go to Sabine Berzina's profile
selective focus photography of plants
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
invertebrate
Go to Alex Dukhanov's profile
shallow focus photography of plants
mystery
minimalism
pale green
Go to Daniele Levis Pelusi's profile
green leaf on green background
monochrome
colours
HD Color Wallpapers

Browse premium images on iStock | 20% off at iStock

Make something awesome

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking