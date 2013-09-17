Bathrooms

indoor
interior design
grey
room
interior
home
bathtub
tub
design
plant
shower
sink
white ceramic bathtub near white framed window
white ceramic sink
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
white stainless steel sink with faucet beside closed door

Related collections

Bathrooms

41 photos · Curated by Urs Schneider

Bathrooms

43 photos · Curated by Erin Alexander

Bathrooms

22 photos · Curated by cow M
white ceramic bathtub near white framed window
white ceramic sink
white stainless steel sink with faucet beside closed door
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Bathrooms

41 photos · Curated by Urs Schneider

Bathrooms

43 photos · Curated by Erin Alexander

Bathrooms

22 photos · Curated by cow M
Go to Chastity Cortijo's profile
white ceramic bathtub near white framed window
bathroom
indoors
interior
Go to Christian Mackie's profile
white ceramic sink
bathroom
sink faucet
mirror
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Jean-Philippe Delberghe's profile
white stainless steel sink with faucet beside closed door
bathroom
indoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
potted plant
pottery
jar
bathroom
bathtub
tub
indoors
bathtub
tub
bathroom
indoors
room
bathroom
room
toilet
bathroom
indoors
room
bathroom
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior design
indoors
sink faucet
sink
bathroom
indoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
indoors
room
home decor
bathroom
bathtub
shower
jar
plant
vase
bathroom
indoors
plant
bathroom
interior
plant

Make something awesome

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking