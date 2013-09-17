Bali temple

temple
bali
building
indonesia
architecture
worship
outdoor
shrine
nature
plant
grey
water
brown wooden gazebo surrounded by green trees during daytime
brown and black concrete temple
pagoda tower near tall trees
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Bali Temple

75 photos · Curated by Anamaria Bica

Potential BD

5k photos · Curated by Nara

Bali

603 photos · Curated by Miller Bowron
brown wooden gazebo surrounded by green trees during daytime
pagoda tower near tall trees
brown and black concrete temple
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Bali Temple

75 photos · Curated by Anamaria Bica

Potential BD

5k photos · Curated by Nara

Bali

603 photos · Curated by Miller Bowron
Go to Polina Kuzovkova's profile
brown wooden gazebo surrounded by green trees during daytime
building
temple
architecture
Go to Patrick Schöpflin's profile
pagoda tower near tall trees
building
temple
architecture
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Polina Kuzovkova's profile
brown and black concrete temple
building
temple
architecture
bali
human
People Images & Pictures
temple
ship
watercraft
building
temple
architecture
building
temple
architecture
building
temple
pagoda
building
architecture
outdoors
temple
bali
бали
bali
outdoors
plant
bali
uluwatu
indonesia
temple
architecture
bali
outdoors
cliff
uluwatu temple
building
temple
worship
building
outdoors
tirta empul temple
building
temple
architecture

Make something awesome

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking