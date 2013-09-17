Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Photos
10k
Collections
10k
Users
0
Any orientation
Any color
Sort by
Relevance
Bali temple
temple
bali
building
indonesia
architecture
worship
outdoor
shrine
nature
plant
grey
water
building
temple
architecture
building
temple
architecture
building
temple
architecture
building
architecture
outdoors
bali
outdoors
plant
outdoors
cliff
uluwatu temple
building
temple
architecture
building
temple
architecture
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
bali
human
People Images & Pictures
temple
ship
watercraft
building
temple
architecture
building
temple
pagoda
temple
bali
бали
bali
uluwatu
indonesia
temple
architecture
bali
building
temple
worship
Related collections
Bali Temple
75 photos · Curated by Anamaria Bica
Potential BD
5k photos · Curated by Nara
Bali
603 photos · Curated by Miller Bowron
building
outdoors
tirta empul temple
building
temple
architecture
building
temple
architecture
building
temple
pagoda
outdoors
cliff
uluwatu temple
building
temple
architecture
bali
human
People Images & Pictures
temple
ship
watercraft
building
architecture
outdoors
bali
uluwatu
indonesia
building
temple
worship
building
temple
architecture
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
building
temple
architecture
temple
bali
бали
bali
outdoors
plant
Related collections
Bali Temple
75 photos · Curated by Anamaria Bica
Potential BD
5k photos · Curated by Nara
Bali
603 photos · Curated by Miller Bowron
temple
architecture
bali
building
outdoors
tirta empul temple
building
temple
architecture
Polina Kuzovkova
Download
building
temple
architecture
Patrick Schöpflin
Download
building
temple
architecture
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Polina Kuzovkova
Download
building
temple
architecture
Guillaume Marques
Download
Florian GIORGIO
Download
bali
human
People Images & Pictures
Pahala Basuki
Download
Iswanto Arif
Download
temple
ship
watercraft
Beau Swierstra
Download
building
temple
architecture
Mahmud Ahsan
Download
building
temple
architecture
Steve Douglas
Download
building
temple
pagoda
Gowri Subramanya
Download
building
architecture
outdoors
Polina Kuzovkova
Download
temple
bali
бали
Polina Kuzovkova
Download
bali
outdoors
plant
Daniel Cox
Download
bali
uluwatu
indonesia
Aron Visuals
Download
Sebastian Pena Lambarri
Download
temple
architecture
bali
Ruben Hutabarat
Download
outdoors
cliff
uluwatu temple
Arina Troitskaya
Download
building
temple
worship
Nick Fewings
Download
building
outdoors
tirta empul temple
Nick Fewings
Download
building
temple
architecture
Make something awesome