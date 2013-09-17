Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Photos
10k
Collections
10k
Users
0
Any orientation
Any color
Sort by
Relevance
Baikal lake
outdoor
nature
water
mountain
lake
landscape
scenery
sea
coast
ice
ocean
grey
outdoors
Nature Images
People Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
land
outdoors
Nature Images
land
People Images & Pictures
human
transportation
outdoors
Nature Images
ice
outdoors
Nature Images
land
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
lagoon
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
land
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
outdoors
Nature Images
russia
outdoors
Nature Images
ice
Nature Images
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
Nature Images
ice
outdoors
Nature Images
promontory
outdoors
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
lagoon
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
Related collections
Lake Baikal / Baikalsee, Russia
8 photos · Curated by Markus Winkler
Lake Baikal
3 photos · Curated by Supalak Wijinwattana
Baikal lake, Russia
13 photos · Curated by Vadim Artyukhin
outdoors
Nature Images
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
ice
People Images & Pictures
human
transportation
outdoors
Nature Images
promontory
outdoors
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
lagoon
outdoors
Nature Images
land
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
land
outdoors
Nature Images
ice
outdoors
Nature Images
land
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
russia
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
outdoors
Nature Images
land
Nature Images
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
Nature Images
ice
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
lagoon
Related collections
Lake Baikal / Baikalsee, Russia
8 photos · Curated by Markus Winkler
Lake Baikal
3 photos · Curated by Supalak Wijinwattana
Baikal lake, Russia
13 photos · Curated by Vadim Artyukhin
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
Alex Tolstov
Download
outdoors
Nature Images
People Images & Pictures
Sergey Mind
Download
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Alyssa li
Download
outdoors
Nature Images
russia
Raimond Klavins
Download
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
land
Ekaterina Sazonova
Download
outdoors
Nature Images
land
Sergey Pesterev
Download
outdoors
Nature Images
ice
Mickey O'neil
Download
Simon Berger
Download
Nature Images
People Images & Pictures
human
Philipp Trubchenko
Download
People Images & Pictures
human
transportation
Philipp Trubchenko
Download
outdoors
Nature Images
ice
Philipp Trubchenko
Download
outdoors
Nature Images
ice
Tom Keldenich
Download
outdoors
Nature Images
promontory
Tom Keldenich
Download
outdoors
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
Daria Gordova
Download
outdoors
Nature Images
land
julin c
Download
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
lagoon
Ali Zbeeb
Download
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
lagoon
Francesco Ungaro
Download
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
James Wheeler
Download
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
Sergey Mind
Download
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
Sergey Mind
Download
outdoors
Nature Images
land
Make something awesome