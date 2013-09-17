Background purple

background
color
purple
texture
wallpaper
pattern
light
abstract
pink
blue
colorful
line
pink and black wallpaper
Blue to purple gradient
Dark blue to purple gradient
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Purple Background

124 photos · Curated by Stock Photos

Background - Purple

33 photos · Curated by Vikram P

Purple Background

10 photos · Curated by Anna
pink and black wallpaper
Dark blue to purple gradient
Blue to purple gradient
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Purple Background

124 photos · Curated by Stock Photos

Background - Purple

33 photos · Curated by Vikram P

Purple Background

10 photos · Curated by Anna
Go to Jr Korpa's profile
pink and black wallpaper
HD Art Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Go to Luke Chesser's profile
Dark blue to purple gradient
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Gradient Backgrounds
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Luke Chesser's profile
Blue to purple gradient
Space Images & Pictures
Galaxy Images & Pictures
night
Texture Backgrounds
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
graphics
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Neon Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
crystal
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
flare
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
baltimore
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Brick Wallpapers
wall
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light Backgrounds
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Brown Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
Keyboard Backgrounds
computer hardware
HD Purple Wallpapers
plant
blossom
Space Images & Pictures
night
milky way

Make something awesome

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking