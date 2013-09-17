Background for editing

background
wallpaper
texture
pattern
outdoor
grey
nature
minimal
color
wall
blue
plant
gray concrete bricks painted in blue
blue and brown bookeh lights
shallow focus photography of red and pink roses
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
gray concrete bricks painted in blue
shallow focus photography of red and pink roses
blue and brown bookeh lights
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Awesome

439 photos · Curated by elly sa'idah

Editing

589 photos · Curated by Vince Fleming

Editing

390 photos · Curated by Diganta Adhikary
Go to Patrick Tomasso's profile
gray concrete bricks painted in blue
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
shallow focus photography of red and pink roses
HQ Background Images
Flower Images
plant
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to thr3 eyes's profile
blue and brown bookeh lights
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Light Backgrounds
plant
path
outdoors
street
urban
HD City Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
HD Water Wallpapers
waterfront
pier
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
plant
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
leuven
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
wall
Book Images & Photos
library
Website Backgrounds
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Brick Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
Texture Backgrounds
Smoke Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Dark Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
sunrise
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
flora

Make something awesome

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking