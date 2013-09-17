Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Photos
10k
Collections
10k
Users
0
Any orientation
Any color
Sort by
Relevance
Asian culture
asian
culture
asium
architecture
person
building
temple
travel
human
worship
shrine
chinese
architecture
temple
building
architecture
temple
building
architecture
building
roof
human
People Images & Pictures
festival
japan
blossom
Flower Images
building
taipei
taiwan
architecture
building
roof
architecture
temple
building
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
building
human
People Images & Pictures
Dragon Images & Pictures
reptile
Animals Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
asian
rooftop
roof
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers
boudha stupa
buddha stupa
boudhanath sadak
architecture
temple
building
jewelry
accessories
accessory
Related collections
Asian Culture
47 photos · Curated by Lori Krout
Asian culture
21 photos · Curated by G Ramsey
Asian Culture
7 photos · Curated by Alana
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
train
architecture
temple
building
architecture
building
roof
human
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
jewelry
accessories
accessory
architecture
temple
building
architecture
temple
building
human
People Images & Pictures
festival
roof
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers
japan
blossom
Flower Images
architecture
building
roof
building
human
People Images & Pictures
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Dragon Images & Pictures
reptile
Animals Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
Brown Backgrounds
asian
rooftop
boudha stupa
buddha stupa
boudhanath sadak
Related collections
Asian Culture
47 photos · Curated by Lori Krout
Asian culture
21 photos · Curated by G Ramsey
Asian Culture
7 photos · Curated by Alana
architecture
temple
building
building
taipei
taiwan
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
train
Marianna Smiley
Download
architecture
temple
building
Yaopey Yong
Download
architecture
temple
building
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Jisun Han
Download
building
human
People Images & Pictures
jc3211
Download
architecture
temple
building
Marianna Smiley
Download
architecture
building
roof
Tengyart
Download
Dragon Images & Pictures
reptile
Animals Images & Pictures
Samuel Berner
Download
David Clode
Download
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
Dyana Wing So
Download
human
People Images & Pictures
festival
Priscilla Du Preez
Download
human
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Juan Encalada
Download
Danielle Barnes
Download
Brown Backgrounds
asian
rooftop
Jisun Han
Download
roof
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers
Raimond Klavins
Download
boudha stupa
buddha stupa
boudhanath sadak
Yu Kato
Download
japan
blossom
Flower Images
Markus Winkler
Download
architecture
temple
building
Daniel Adesina
Download
jewelry
accessories
accessory
Jisun Han
Download
building
taipei
taiwan
Jisun Han
Download
architecture
building
roof
Hakan Nural
Download
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
train
Make something awesome