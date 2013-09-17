Afternoon tea

tea
food
pottery
cake
dessert
saucer
plant
drink
brown
beverage
cup
assorted pastry on clear glass cupcake rack
person pouring tea on white ceramic teapot
sliced bread with sauce on white ceramic plate
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Afternoon Tea

38 photos · Curated by Lakia Lewis

Afternoon Tea

35 photos · Curated by Jackie Chambers

Afternoon Tea

12 photos · Curated by Georgia Cadoret
assorted pastry on clear glass cupcake rack
sliced bread with sauce on white ceramic plate
person pouring tea on white ceramic teapot
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Afternoon Tea

38 photos · Curated by Lakia Lewis

Afternoon Tea

35 photos · Curated by Jackie Chambers

Afternoon Tea

12 photos · Curated by Georgia Cadoret
Go to zeno Aras's profile
assorted pastry on clear glass cupcake rack
Wedding Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
bakery
Go to Tina Witherspoon's profile
sliced bread with sauce on white ceramic plate
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
sweets
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Rachel Cheng's profile
person pouring tea on white ceramic teapot
pottery
santa cruz
human
Food Images & Pictures
tea
Coffee Images
Food Images & Pictures
pottery
saucer
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cupcake Images & Pictures
tea
plant
painting
Food Images & Pictures
tea
milk
pottery
saucer
furniture
pottery
saucer
cup
pottery
saucer
dessert
pottery
tea
saucer
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images
pottery
tea
jar
furniture
table
Flower Images
Food Images & Pictures
Donut Images & Pictures
pastry
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
Apple Images & Photos
Fruits Images & Pictures
cutlery
spoon
People Images & Pictures

Make something awesome

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking