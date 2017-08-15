Browse premium images on iStock | 20% off at iStockBrowse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock
View moreView more on iStock

Addiction recovery

person
human
woman
recovery
addiction
health
portrait
girl
grey
photo
illness
female
a woman rests her head on another person's shoulder
man in white button up shirt beside man in white button up shirt
woman smoking while look through the window
red and brown medication pill
man in blue hoodie wearing eyeglasses
two women smoking while leaning on yellow wall
man in blue and yellow sweater smiling
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
woman in black jacket standing on green grass field during daytime
don't give up. You are not alone, you matter signage on metal fence
silhouette of person walking on tunnel
white blue and orange medication pill
text
person holding red and white string lights
desert photograph
selective focus photography of person holding spoon pipe with kush
man sitting on bench

Related collections

Recovery Superstar (Addiction)

82 photos · Curated by Jeffrey Samorano

Addiction and Recovery

63 photos · Curated by media specialist

addiction & recovery

27 photos · Curated by Jerri Shankler
man and woman with child sitting beside table
a woman rests her head on another person's shoulder
woman smoking while look through the window
man in blue hoodie wearing eyeglasses
man and woman with child sitting beside table
woman in black jacket standing on green grass field during daytime
white blue and orange medication pill
man in white button up shirt beside man in white button up shirt
desert photograph
two women smoking while leaning on yellow wall
man sitting on bench
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
don't give up. You are not alone, you matter signage on metal fence
silhouette of person walking on tunnel
text
person holding red and white string lights

Related collections

Recovery Superstar (Addiction)

82 photos · Curated by Jeffrey Samorano

Addiction and Recovery

63 photos · Curated by media specialist

addiction & recovery

27 photos · Curated by Jerri Shankler
red and brown medication pill
selective focus photography of person holding spoon pipe with kush
man in blue and yellow sweater smiling
Go to Külli Kittus's profile
a woman rests her head on another person's shoulder
People images & pictures
estonia
tallinn
Go to Marcos Paulo Prado's profile
woman in black jacket standing on green grass field during daytime
brasil
faith
belief
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
Go to Dan Meyers's profile
don't give up. You are not alone, you matter signage on metal fence
therapy
mental illness
depression
Go to Martin Sanchez's profile
covid
covid19
coronavirus
Go to Taylor Deas-Melesh's profile
silhouette of person walking on tunnel
san juan
castillo san felipe el morro
puerto rico
Go to Markus Spiske's profile
film photography
analogue photography
deutschland
Go to Myriam Zilles's profile
white blue and orange medication pill
Health images
healthcare
pills
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
text
mental health
Hd grey wallpapers
Hd wood wallpapers
Go to Gnim Zabdiel Mignake's profile
man in white button up shirt beside man in white button up shirt
classroom
social media
social media addiction
Go to Marcos Paulo Prado's profile
person holding red and white string lights
canadá
on
toronto
Go to Tobias Tullius's profile
woman smoking while look through the window
cigarette
plant
leipzig
Go to Wesley Tingey's profile
desert photograph
lost
journey
remember
Go to Raimond Klavins's profile
red and brown medication pill
capsule
pill
medication
Go to Alexander Grey's profile
man in blue hoodie wearing eyeglasses
illness
hospital bed
recovery
Go to Mikail Duran's profile
two women smoking while leaning on yellow wall
amsterdam
netherlands
Smoke backgrounds
Go to Alexander Grey's profile
selective focus photography of person holding spoon pipe with kush
cannabis
People images & pictures
cannabi
Go to Christian Bass's profile
australia
grampians vic
bushfire
Go to Pratik Gupta's profile
man sitting on bench
addiction
Hd city wallpapers
blog
Go to Alexander Grey's profile
man in blue and yellow sweater smiling
patient
sickness
surgery
Go to National Cancer Institute's profile
man and woman with child sitting beside table
Family images & photos
table
family home

Browse premium images on iStock | 20% off at iStock

View more on iStock
View more on iStock

Make something awesome