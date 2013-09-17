Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Photos
10k
Collections
10k
Users
0
Any orientation
Any color
Sort by
Relevance
4 leaf clover
plant
leaf
clover
green
flower
blossom
vase
pottery
potted plant
jar
grey
nature
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
ottawa
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
moss
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Nature Images
plant
vase
pottery
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
droplet
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
droplet
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
droplet
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
jar
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related collections
Objects
820 photos · Curated by Janessa Slangen
Trees and Leaves
440 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Garden
809 photos · Curated by Michelle
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
ottawa
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
droplet
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
jar
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
droplet
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
droplet
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Nature Images
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
moss
Related collections
Objects
820 photos · Curated by Janessa Slangen
Trees and Leaves
440 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Garden
809 photos · Curated by Michelle
plant
vase
pottery
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Amy Reed
Download
Yan Ming
Download
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
droplet
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Allec Gomes
Download
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
Ralph (Ravi) Kayden
Download
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
photoloord Anu
Download
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Cecilia Tran
Download
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
Danielle Stein
Download
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
droplet
Mansur Omar
Download
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
ottawa
Mansur Omar
Download
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Yann Lerjen
Download
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
moss
Dustin Humes
Download
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
droplet
J Lee
Download
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Nature Images
Cole Keister
Download
Timothy Dykes
Download
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
Marek Piwnicki
Download
Anton Darius
Download
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
jar
Anton Darius
Download
plant
vase
pottery
Dobrinoiu Denis
Download
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Bennie Bates
Download
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Utsman Media
Download
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Make something awesome