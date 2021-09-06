Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erik Mclean
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
aloe
plant
Related collections
The Journey
64 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
journey
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
weather & sky
176 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
weather
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
A walk through the garden
232 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
petal