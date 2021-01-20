Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nikhil Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Published
on
January 20, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A small bird in green shrub.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Birds Images
HD Green Wallpapers
Green Backgrounds
small bird
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
finch
sparrow
anthus
plant
Grass Backgrounds
bee eater
Free stock photos
Related collections
MacBook Wallpapers
848 photos · Curated by kirtana s
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
nature
100 photos · Curated by Milana K
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
nature
359 photos · Curated by Max Griffel
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers