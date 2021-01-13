Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Charleen Vesin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chalet in Chandolin
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
switzerland
chandolin
chalet
Winter Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
building
housing
Nature Images
countryside
rural
shelter
outdoors
House Images
hut
cabin
shack
Free images
Related collections
In the mountains
54 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Seasides
388 photos
· Curated by Maja Melcer
seaside
sea
rock