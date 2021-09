In 1871, our opening year, we staged just 36 shows. We now host almost 400 events in the auditorium and many hundreds more around the Royal Albert Hall every year. As we approach our landmark 150th anniversary in 2021, we are excavating a two-storey, double height basement to provide much-needed space for artists, crew and promoters. The excavation will also enable us to provide more facilities for our audiences within the Hall.