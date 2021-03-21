Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
Share
Info
Gosaikunda, Непал
Published on
March 21, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Gosaikunda lake area mountain in valley Himalayas mountains
Related collections
Minimalist
395 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
earth without art is just eh
12 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
HD Art Wallpapers
paint
painting
Skateboard
123 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Sports Images
skate
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
rubble
Mountain Images & Pictures
gosaikunda
непал
wild
asia
himalayas india
river valley
ice
nobody
attraction
plant
flowing
gorge
aru
idyllic
morning
Public domain images