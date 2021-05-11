Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrea De Santis
@santesson89
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Seoul, South Korea
Published
on
May 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 1300D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Just a robot kid reading his book
Related tags
robot
technology
seoul
south korea
ai
learning
tech
robotics
education
HD Kids Wallpapers
reading book
future
circuit
bench
learn
improve
seoul korea
HD Grey Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
Free images
Related collections
South Korea
34 photos
· Curated by Andrea De Santis
south korea
seoul
building
Bots/Robots
12 photos
· Curated by Roger Verhoeven
robot
Toys Pictures
ai
Deets technologies
19 photos
· Curated by Oyster Careers
technology
human
team